Firefighters respond to flames near Glen Oaks Drive

Friday, July 17 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are responding to a house fire early Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the 6700 block of Buttonwood Drive located near Glen Oaks Drive.

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

