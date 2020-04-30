74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters respond to flames at Foster Grocery

1 hour 53 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 April 30, 2020 10:35 AM April 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Flames engulfed Foster Grocery Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m. fire crews arrived on scene to 1526 N Foster Drive located on the corner of Greenwell Spirings Rd. and N. Foster Dr.

In the video you can see heavy smoke coming from the building as the Baton Rouge Fire Department tend to the incident.

Details are limited at this time. This is an updating story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days