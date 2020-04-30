Firefighters respond to flames at Foster Grocery

BATON ROUGE - Flames engulfed Foster Grocery Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m. fire crews arrived on scene to 1526 N Foster Drive located on the corner of Greenwell Spirings Rd. and N. Foster Dr.

In the video you can see heavy smoke coming from the building as the Baton Rouge Fire Department tend to the incident.

Details are limited at this time. This is an updating story.