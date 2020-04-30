76°
Firefighters respond to flames at Foster Grocery
BATON ROUGE - Flames engulfed Foster Grocery Thursday morning.
Around 10 a.m. fire crews arrived on scene to 1526 N Foster Drive located on the corner of Greenwell Spirings Rd. and N. Foster Dr.
Video shows heavy smoke coming from the building as the Baton Rouge Fire Department responds.
The fire was soon brought under control, but firefighters were still on the scene putting out "hot spots" as of 1 o'clock.
There is currently no word on what started the fire.
