Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to early morning blaze on North 24th Street
BATON ROUGE - A house fire broke out early Wednesday morning and first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were quick to extinguish the blaze.
The fire damaged a home in the 300 block of North 24th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m.
As first responders worked to get the blaze under control, area traffic was temporarily blocked off, this impacted drivers near the intersection of Florida Street and Laurel Street.
By 6:20 a.m. firefighters were able to confirm that the blaze was under control and all of the home's occupants were accounted for and safe.
Officials say the fire appeared to have started in the home's carport and may have been triggered by an electrical problem.
Trending News
This article will be updated should more information related to this incident become available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interview: Dr. Candace Moore of Baton Rouge General on breast cancer awareness
-
Interview: Dr. Everett Bonner of BR General on breast cancer awareness
-
Local hospital creates pink pumpkin patch in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness...
-
News 2 Geaux: Facebook CEO on the defense
-
Burbank Drive subdivision asking planning commission to OK 100+ new lots