Firefighters respond to early morning blaze on North 24th Street

BATON ROUGE - A house fire broke out early Wednesday morning and first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were quick to extinguish the blaze.

The fire damaged a home in the 300 block of North 24th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m.

As first responders worked to get the blaze under control, area traffic was temporarily blocked off, this impacted drivers near the intersection of Florida Street and Laurel Street.

By 6:20 a.m. firefighters were able to confirm that the blaze was under control and all of the home's occupants were accounted for and safe.

Officials say the fire appeared to have started in the home's carport and may have been triggered by an electrical problem.

This article will be updated should more information related to this incident become available.