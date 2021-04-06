Firefighters respond to early morning blaze in Old South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday (April 6) morning fire broke out in one of Old South Baton Rouge's residential areas, officials say.

Representatives of the Baton Rouge Fire Department report that the early morning blaze, which occurred within the 600 block of East Washington Street, was under control around 7 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident, officials say.

Authorities have yet to release information related to the cause of the fire.