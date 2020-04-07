Firefighters respond to early morning apartment fire on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in old south Baton Rouge.

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex within the 2100 block of Highland Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Officials say no one was injured in the blaze.

At this point, few details regarding the incident are known.

WBRZ has reached out to firefighters for more information and this article will be updated as they continue to respond to the incident.