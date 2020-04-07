70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters respond to early morning apartment fire on Highland Road

41 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 April 07, 2020 6:34 AM April 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in old south Baton Rouge.

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex within the 2100 block of Highland Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Officials say no one was injured in the blaze.

At this point, few details regarding the incident are known. 

WBRZ has reached out to firefighters for more information and this article will be updated as they continue to respond to the incident. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days