Firefighters respond to early morning apartment fire on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in old south Baton Rouge.
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex within the 2100 block of Highland Road shortly after 6 a.m.
Officials say no one was injured in the blaze, which was caused by a piece of furniture that somehow caught on fire.
