69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early morning house fire on E. Buchanan Street ruled arson

1 hour 48 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, January 06 2022 Jan 6, 2022 January 06, 2022 8:11 AM January 06, 2022 in News
Source: Baton Rouge Fire Department
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was intentionally set on fire in Old South Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the house fire was in the 700 block of East Buchanan Street.

When first responders arrived they found flames along the home's back porch and in the kitchen.

They extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Officials believe the fire was started, by an arsonist, on the home's porch and the flames eventually spread to the kitchen.

Trending News

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days