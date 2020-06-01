Firefighters respond to blaze at tire shop on Plank Road

82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, June 01 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews in the capital city responded to a string of fires that occurred early Monday morning, and one of these incidents was a blaze that broke out at a tire shop on Plank Road shortly after midnight.

Representatives of the Baton Rouge Fire Departments say they rushed to Tiger Tire Shop, which is located within the 4400 block of Plank Road, to find flames creeping up the outside of the building.

They jumped into action, extinguishing the flames in an effort that took about thirty minutes, and working alongside Baton Rouge Police, EMS, and Entergy personnel to prevent the blaze from threatening area residents and businesses.

Thanks to the quick action of first responders, no one was injured during the incident. 

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and officials ask that anyone with information on the blaze, contact Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.

