Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Bayou Fountain Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Bayou Fountain Avenue Tuesday evening.
According to St. George Fire, the blaze was reported around 7:00 p.m. in the 8400 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue. Firefighters were able to control the fire in about 20 minutes.
The fire reportedly started behind the apartment building, caught the fence on fire and damaged the rear of the unit. The apartment unit suffered moderate smoke and water damage as a result.
No injuries were reported, according to St. George Fire. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
