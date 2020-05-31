72°
Firefighters respond to an arson on Topeka Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an arson situation shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Topeka Street.
According to officials, the fire started on the outside of the house. Crews were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the house.
No one was injured in the fire and the investigation is on going.
