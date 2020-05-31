72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters respond to an arson on Topeka Street

1 hour 15 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 6:42 AM May 31, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an arson situation shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Topeka Street.

According to officials, the fire started on the outside of the house. Crews were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the house.

No one was injured in the fire and the investigation is on going.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days