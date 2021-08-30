74°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to a dozen trees on homes in Central
CENTRAL - Firefighters in part of East Baton Rouge Parish responded to a dozen 911 calls regarding trees on homes.
Central Fire Department said the only injury happened on Ridge Road, where an elderly man was trapped inside a mobile home. Baton Rouge Fire Department helped remove the resident.
WBRZ's Earl Phelps was at the scene while teams were working to rescue the person from their home.
A neighbor said the homeowner was asleep when the tree fell onto the roof and trapped his leg, so he was not able to move. The man called his neighbor, who was able to contact Central Fire Department to get him free.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters rescue at least one person trapped in their home overnight
-
At least one person injured aboard vessel taking on water on MS...
-
Braithwaite levee overtopped in Plaquemines Parish
-
Braithwaite levee overtopped in Plaquemines Parish
-
Police closing I-110 south near downtown due to storm concerns