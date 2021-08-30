Firefighters respond to a dozen trees on homes in Central

CENTRAL - Firefighters in part of East Baton Rouge Parish responded to a dozen 911 calls regarding trees on homes.

Central Fire Department said the only injury happened on Ridge Road, where an elderly man was trapped inside a mobile home. Baton Rouge Fire Department helped remove the resident.

WBRZ's Earl Phelps was at the scene while teams were working to rescue the person from their home.

A neighbor said the homeowner was asleep when the tree fell onto the roof and trapped his leg, so he was not able to move. The man called his neighbor, who was able to contact Central Fire Department to get him free.