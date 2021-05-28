Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters rescue Slidell man from water tower
SLIDELL - There are few things more frightening than becoming sick while stuck in a location that is dangerously high and nearly inaccessible.
This is exactly what happened to a Slidell government employee on Thursday, who suddenly fell ill while in a water tower.
Local first responders with St. Tammany Parish Fire District Number 1 came to the rescue.
The firefighters rushed to the water tower, which is located on Robert Boulevard, and were able to effectively perform a high angle rescue.
The employee, described as a man who said he'd suddenly felt as though he would pass out, was safely removed from the water tower and brought to a local hospital for treatment by Acadian Ambulance.
The firefighters took to social media to share news of the rescue.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR Police Narcotics officer arrested for fourth time
-
Flooded residents seeing set backs in rebuilding due to a few things
-
Protestors march to the State Capitol to demand justice for Ronald Greene
-
Three inches could make or break Memorial Day activity on False River
-
Man's DIY canal-cleaning project continues with help Thursday