Firefighters rescue Slidell man from water tower

SLIDELL - There are few things more frightening than becoming sick while stuck in a location that is dangerously high and nearly inaccessible.

This is exactly what happened to a Slidell government employee on Thursday, who suddenly fell ill while in a water tower.

Local first responders with St. Tammany Parish Fire District Number 1 came to the rescue.

The firefighters rushed to the water tower, which is located on Robert Boulevard, and were able to effectively perform a high angle rescue.

The employee, described as a man who said he'd suddenly felt as though he would pass out, was safely removed from the water tower and brought to a local hospital for treatment by Acadian Ambulance.

The firefighters took to social media to share news of the rescue.