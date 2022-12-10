Firefighters rescue, resuscitate puppy from burning home

74°
SHREVEPORT - Firefighters were able to resuscitate a seemingly lifeless pit bull puppy found during a house fire that left a family in Shreveport temporarily homeless.
The Times cites a Shreveport fire department news release that says crews were dispatched to the home Thursday evening after neighbors noticed smoke. Firefighters were alerted by the home owner, who arrived moments later, that the dog was possibly in the home.
The 3-month old puppy was found, motionless, behind a washing machine.
Fire crews administered oxygen for approximately 10 minutes before the dog was able to stand on its own.
The home received moderate damage. It was deemed uninhabitable for the time being. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family of four with living arrangements and other needs.
