54°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters rescue person from flipped car
MORGANZA - Firefighters in Pointe Coupee rescued a person from inside an overturned car.
Pointe Coupee Fire Districts 1&2 shared photos of the flipped car, which landed off the road and in a ditch near a home. Officials said six crews were at the scene.
Firefighters found one person inside who was moderately injured and were able to free them from the wreckage.
Trending News
The person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Everything we can do to improve literacy:' New book vending machine goes...
-
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deputy shot at someone in...
-
The Baton Rouge community hosted a Christmas Toy drive at Banks Elementary
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
-
House rejects Trump-backed plan on government shutdown, leaving next steps uncertain
Sports Video
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...
-
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red...
-
$$$ Best Bets: The 12-team College Football Playoff begins!
-
LSU Football is not taking the Kinder's Texas Bowl and their match...