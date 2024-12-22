Firefighters rescue person from flipped car

MORGANZA - Firefighters in Pointe Coupee rescued a person from inside an overturned car.

Pointe Coupee Fire Districts 1&2 shared photos of the flipped car, which landed off the road and in a ditch near a home. Officials said six crews were at the scene.

Firefighters found one person inside who was moderately injured and were able to free them from the wreckage.

The person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.