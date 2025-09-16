Firefighters rescue five puppies trapped underneath home

92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MORGAN CITY - Five puppies were rescued from underneath a Morgan City home on Monday.

The Morgan City Fire Department said the little litter was trapped underneath a home along Barrow Street. 

"We would like to extend our congratulations and gratitude to Capt. Jeff MacDougall, Capt. Kyle Price, and Oper. Justin Rogers. WELL DONE!!!," the fire department said.

