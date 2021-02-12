Firefighters rescue driver trapped in flood water along rural highway in EBR

PRIDE - Firefighters leapt into freezing cold water Friday morning to rescue a person from a submerged vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle went into high water in the area of Port Hudson-Pride Road and Pride-Baywood Road. Rain had caused water to flood onto the roadway.

Firefighters at the scene said the victim had made it out of the vehicle and was clinging to some nearby branches by time first responders arrived. The rescuers had to take a small boat into the water to reach the victim and pull him out.

"The patient was getting hypothermic, and he was about to go under," a fire department spokesperson said.

The driver was taken to a hospital. That person's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.