Firefighters repair gas line at site of intentionally set house fire on E. Washington Street

BATON ROUGE - A broken gas line was discovered at the site of an intentionally set house fire in Old South Baton Rouge, early Wednesday morning.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the fire broke out at a vacant home within the 300 block of East Washington Street around 4:30 a.m. and was under control shortly before 5 a.m.

Though the blaze was under control as of 6:15 a.m., officials remained at the scene of the fire until after 7 a.m., due to the broken gas line.

Additionally, East Washington at Arizona Street was temporarily closed to traffic for this same reason.

Entergy crews worked on the gas line and reported that it was repaired around 7:23 a.m.

In regards to the house fire, investigators were called to the scene of the fire to analyze its cause, and they discovered that the blaze was the work of an arsonist.

Officials also say that after flames engulfed the home, they began to spread to a neighboring house. Thanks to the swift work of first responders, the neighboring home was spared.

Firefighters describe the neighboring home as 'scorched' on the outside, but saved.

Officials also said three vehicles and an ATV in the neighbor's driveway sustained damage from the fire.

According to BRFD, no one has been injured during the blaze, but the vacant home is considered a total loss of about $30,000.

Anyone with information related to the fire is urged to call investigators at (225) 354-1400.