Firefighters put out house fire along N. 35th Street on Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a house fire along N. 35th Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire call around 12:40 p.m. When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke coming from the house. The home's single occupant was safely waiting outside.
BRFD said firefighters found a fire in the kitchen that was spreading into the attic. The fire was under control in fewer than 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported. Fire investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
