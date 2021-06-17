86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters put out blaze at cabinet factory in Ascension Parish

2 hours 39 minutes ago Thursday, June 17 2021 Jun 17, 2021 June 17, 2021 5:00 PM June 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities put out a fire at a cabinet factory in St. Amant.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Babin's Cabinet Works near the corner of Gold Place Road and Ash Lane. According to Chief James Leblanc, the St. Amant Fire Department called for and received assistance from four different nearby departments: Sorrento, Galvez, the 5th Ward, and the 7th District.

Crews had the flames under control by around 4:40 p.m.

Chief Leblanc says it's the second fire at the same location in the past five to seven years.

