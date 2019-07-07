95°
Firefighters investigating house fire on Sheldon Drive near Greenwell Springs Road

Sunday, July 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Blake Fugler

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating a house fire at 2776 Sheldon Drive off of Choctaw Drive.

Fire crews believe the fire begin in the rear room of the house near an A/C unit. Once crews arrived on scene the back of the home was heavily flamed. BRFD says the blaze quickly spread to other parts of the house including the attic causing the roof to collapse. The fire also spread to a truck and the house next door. No one was injured in the blaze.

The home where the fire started received 45,000 dollars worth of damages. While the next door house received 35,000 dollars worth of damage.

Red Cross was called to assist both families.

