76°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters investigate apartment fire ruled arson on Longfellow Drive
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in Baton Rouge responded to an apartment fire along the 5400 block of Longfellow Drive. The fire is believed to be an arson.
According to reports, crews arrived on scene to a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The fire began to spread from the vehicle to a nearby apartment building.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly with minimal damage to the apartment.
Trending News
No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for suspects targeting and shooting police units
-
Club patrons won't let storms stop their fun
-
Nakamoto: Emails show State Police looked at ways to limit liability after...
-
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage...
-
Thieves spotted stealing packages in Livingston Parish neighborhood