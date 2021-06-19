76°
Firefighters investigate apartment fire ruled arson on Longfellow Drive

Saturday, June 19 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in Baton Rouge responded to an apartment fire along the 5400 block of Longfellow Drive. The fire is believed to be an arson.

According to reports, crews arrived on scene to a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The fire began to spread from the vehicle to a nearby apartment building.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly with minimal damage to the apartment.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators. 

