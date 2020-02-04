Firefighters in Baton Rouge promote cancer awareness on World Cancer Day

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in the capital city are using their Tuesday morning to promote cancer awareness.

On World Cancer Day, organizations across the globe are fighting cancer by raising awareness and promoting research and locally, a group of firefighters are participating by climbing the steps of the state capitol building in a local version of the Annual LLS Firefighter Stairclimb, which is the world's largest on-air stair climbing competition.

The event raises money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by arranging for firefighters around the world to climb stairs in a visual demonstration of their efforts to take cancer down.

The main event takes place at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle, where firefighters will climb 788 feet of vertical elevation on March 8.

The climb features first responders from all over the globe, including firefighters from Louisiana.

But in a related local event, firefighters in Baton Rouge will climb the State Capitol's stairs at 7 a.m. to demonstrate their fight against cancer.





