Firefighters from various departments put out fire in Camellia Cove subdivision in Gonzales

GONZALES — Gonzales Fire crews, as well as firefighters from other departments, put out a fire in the Camellia Cove subdivision earlier this week.

Gonzales, St. Amant, Galvez Lake, 5th Ward and Sorrento firefighters responded to the house fire at the corner of Camellia Cove Road and April Blush Avenue on Monday.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.