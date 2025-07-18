Firefighters from multiple departments say fire off Staring Lane 'is under control'

BATON ROUGE — Fire units from multiple departments got control of a fire in a neighborhood off Staring Lane on Friday morning.

St. George and Baton Rouge firefighters both responded to the scene on Highland Creek Parkway around 11 a.m.. Baton Rouge Police also responded.

According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire "is under control."