85°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters from multiple departments say fire off Staring Lane 'is under control'
BATON ROUGE — Fire units from multiple departments got control of a fire in a neighborhood off Staring Lane on Friday morning.
St. George and Baton Rouge firefighters both responded to the scene on Highland Creek Parkway around 11 a.m.. Baton Rouge Police also responded.
According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire "is under control."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In speaks to Roblox company partner about online safety for teenagers
-
GET 2 MOVING: Court to Table
-
Louisiana man sentenced to federal prison for 'unauthorized archeological digging'
-
Star-crossed singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Pretty Little Baby' dead at...
-
LPSO: Three arrested for causing over $9,000 of damage, doing donuts in...