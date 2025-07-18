85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters from multiple departments say fire off Staring Lane 'is under control'

2 hours 1 minute 27 seconds ago Friday, July 18 2025 Jul 18, 2025 July 18, 2025 11:30 AM July 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Fire units from multiple departments got control of a fire in a neighborhood off Staring Lane on Friday morning.

St. George and Baton Rouge firefighters both responded to the scene on Highland Creek Parkway around 11 a.m.. Baton Rouge Police also responded.

According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire "is under control."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days