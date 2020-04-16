44°
Firefighters find woman's body in Baker-area house fire

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
A deceased woman's body was found in a devastating house fire Wednesday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office worked with Baker Fire Department first responders to assist in extinguishing the Monroe Street blaze around 6:15 p.m.   

Firefighters say the woman's body was found in the home.

At this time, officials have not released information related to the woman's identity or the cause of the fatal blaze.

This article will be updated as additional details become available.

