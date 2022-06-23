Firefighters find person dead in smoke-filled apartment off Brightside Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found a person dead while responding to an apartment fire in a neighborhood near Brightside Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of S Brightside View Drive around 4 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming into her apartment and called 911.

When firefighters arrived to the scene the fire was already out, but the apartment was filled with smoke. Crews found the victim dead in the living room.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.