Firefighters find one person dead after morning fire in Central
CENTRAL - An unidentified person died in a morning house fire Thursday.
The fire was on Brown Road, the Central Fire Department said. The fire was reported around 8:02 Thursday morning, according to the fire department.
The person was found dead inside as firefighters searched the home.
Central Fire Department has asked for assistance in its investigation from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal.
