Firefighters: Family of four escapes devastating house fire "with the clothes on their backs"
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge family escaped a devastating fire that destroyed their home early Wednesday morning.
St George firefighters were dispatched to the 13000 block of Rampart Court, which is nestled in the cul-de-sac of a neighborhood off Perkins Road, shortly after 4 a.m.
First responders arrived to find a family of four outside of the home, which was engulfed in flames; the two adults and two children said they were awakened by the sound of the blaze and managed to escape with only the clothes on their backs.
They watched a large section of their home's roof collapse as firefighters wrestled the flames.
After a 33-minute battle, firefighters had the blaze under control.
The family, all of them uninjured, is being assisted by the Red Cross and a St. George Fire investigator is on the scene, working to determine the cause of the blaze.
