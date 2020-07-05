Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters extinguish over 15 trash fires caused by arson overnight
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters celebrated their Fourth of July by extinguishing 17 trash fires Saturday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, fire crews were busy extinguishing several trash and rubbish fires throughout the city on July 4, 2020.
Officials say that all the dumpter and trash fires were intentionally set on fire between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Baton Rouge Fire Investigators are asking anyone with information about these fires to call 225-354-1419. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers.
Below is a list of addresses and times of the fires.
16441 S HARRELLS FERRY @ 11:05 p.m.
12254 LA MARGIE @ 10:53 p.m. DUMPSTER
13900 S HARRELLS FERRY @10:53 p.m. TRASH CAN
650 N ARDENWOOD @ 10:52 p.m. DUMPSTER
11140 BOARDWALK @ 10:47 p.m. DUMPSTER
5151 HIGHLAND RD @ 10:44 p.m. DUMPSTER
10721 CHERRY HILL @ 10:37 p.m. DUMPSTER
6875 HARRY @ 9:52 p.m. RUBBISH
11585 N HARRELLS FERRY @ 9:27 p.m. DUMPSTER
1500 LA ANNIE @ 9:10 p.m. SOFA
5665 MCCLELLAND @ 8:28 p.m. DUMPSTER
1134 N ARDENWOOD @ 8:26 p.m. DUMPSTER
2148 ONEAL @ 6:03 p.m. DUMPSTER
2467 BROWNLEE @ 12:30 a.m. DUMPSTER
3779 EATON @ 12:44 a.m. FURNITURE BY DUMPSTER
3140 N SHERWOOD FOREST @ 1:07 a.m. TRASH BY PARK PAVILLION
3330 HARDING BL @ 01:13 a.m. DUMPSTER