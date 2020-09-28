71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters extinguish house fire off Scenic Highway

4 hours 5 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 September 27, 2020 9:43 PM September 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a house that happened Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department, received a call in reference to house located in the 1500 block of Stilt Street off of Scenic Highway.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home. The fire was found in the attic, where it was contained. 

The rest of the home received water and smoke damage.

The cause of this fire is undetermined at this time. Foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days