Firefighters extinguish house fire in Shenandoah

ST. GEORGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Christmas Day.

Around 2:30 p.m. the St. George Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Coffee Rd. located in Shenandoah.

When officials arrived they saw light smoke coming from the attic. When the homeowner found the fire in the attic they extinguished it.

Through an investigation SGFD discovered some hot spots and smoldering rafters.

The remaining fire was extinguished by St. George firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was determined to have been an accidental electrical fire. The power to the home was disconnected at the meter.