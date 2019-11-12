Firefighters extinguish early morning house fire in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning a home in north Baton Rouge was engulfed in flames.

Around 12:57 a.m., Baton Rouge firefighters rushed to a residence on North 47th Street, near North Foster Drive, and extinguished a house fire before it spread to other homes.

Though the fire was contained and all residents safely evacuated, the home is considered a total loss.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently unknown, but foul play is not suspected.