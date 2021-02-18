Firefighters extinguish early morning blaze on East Belfair Drive

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday (Feb. 18) morning, a fire broke out at a home in a residential area between Fairfields Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department report being called to the 1900 block of East Belfair Drive shortly after 4 a.m.

Upon arriving, first responders say they discovered flames in the rear bedroom of the home.

According to their report, "The fire was contained before it could spread to the neighboring home," and fire personnel went on to say, "The heat from the fire did damage siding on the neighboring home."

The blaze was reportedly contained in less than 30 minutes.

No one was injured during the situation, but the home sustained $39,000 in damages.

Authorities say the cause of this house fire is currently undetermined and remains under investigation.