Firefighters extinguish car fire on Ascension Parish highway Tuesday morning
GONZALES - No one was injured after a large car fire just off an Ascension Parish highway Tuesday morning.
The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the car fire, which happened at Chip's on Highway 44.
No one was injured, and the GLVFD thanked the St. Amant firefighters who also responded.
