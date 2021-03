Firefighters extinguish car fire in Perkins Rowe parking garage Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a parking garage fire Wednesday morning off of Perkins Rd.

Officials say a single-vehicle was on fire on the top floor of The NeuroMedical Center parking garage in Perkins Rowe.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries or damage to the structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.