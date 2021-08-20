77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters extinguish blaze at vacant home on East Washington Street

2 hours 2 minutes 1 second ago Friday, August 20 2021 Aug 20, 2021 August 20, 2021 5:22 AM August 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home in Old South Baton Rouge was the scene of a house fire early Friday morning, officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), first responders were called to a home on East Washington Street at Colorado Street where they found a 'fully involved' fire.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

As of 5:15 a.m., they were working to put out hot spots.

Fire officials have yet to reveal the cause of the blaze. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days