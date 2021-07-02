75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters extinguish blaze at million dollar home on LSU lakes

54 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, July 02 2021 Jul 2, 2021 July 02, 2021 9:05 PM July 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters extinguished a large fire at an expensive home near the LSU lakes Friday night. 

Crews responded to the blaze at a home on South Lakeshore Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. There were slight traffic delays along the road because of the ongoing effort.

The home was valued at $1.6 million, according to the East Baton Rouge Assessor. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days