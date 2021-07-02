Firefighters extinguish blaze at million dollar home on LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters extinguished a large fire at an expensive home near the LSU lakes Friday night.

Crews responded to the blaze at a home on South Lakeshore Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. There were slight traffic delays along the road because of the ongoing effort.

The home was valued at $1.6 million, according to the East Baton Rouge Assessor.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.