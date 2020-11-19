Firefighters dispatched to Capital Heights area home for early morning house fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to a Thursday (Nov. 19) morning house fire near the Capital Heights area shortly before 6 a.m.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a home within the 900 block of Steele Boulevard caught fire around 4 a.m.

As of 6 a.m., officials say the blaze has not resulted in any injuries.

Additional details related to the fire will be provided as officials continue to assess the situation.

Please check back for updates.