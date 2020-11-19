61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters dispatched to Capital Heights area home for early morning house fire

3 hours 13 minutes ago Thursday, November 19 2020 Nov 19, 2020 November 19, 2020 6:07 AM November 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to a Thursday (Nov. 19) morning house fire near the Capital Heights area shortly before 6 a.m.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a home within the 900 block of Steele Boulevard caught fire around 4 a.m.

As of 6 a.m., officials say the blaze has not resulted in any injuries.

Additional details related to the fire will be provided as officials continue to assess the situation.

Please check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days