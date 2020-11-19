61°
Firefighters dispatched to Capital Heights area home for early morning house fire
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to a Thursday (Nov. 19) morning house fire near the Capital Heights area shortly before 6 a.m.
According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a home within the 900 block of Steele Boulevard caught fire around 4 a.m.
Officials say they rushed to the residence and found flames coming from a rear section of its roof.
They were able to extinguish the flames quickly and prevent them from spreading to other areas of the home.
According to officials, the cause of the fire was accidental and can be traced back to an exterior receptacle that was dampened after the home was pressure washed..
Officials say the blaze did not result in any injuries.
