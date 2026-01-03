55°
Firefighters deal with afternoon business blaze Monday
BATON ROUGE - A fire tore through the attic of a home care business Monday afternoon.
The blaze broke out around 4:30 in the ceiling of a building housing TCP, Inc., in the 8200 block of Tom Drive. Numerous trucks, including one with a large ladder, blocked the street as fire crews dealt with the blaze.
It appeared the building's roof and attic suffered major damage.
