Firefighters deal with afternoon business blaze Monday

BATON ROUGE - A fire tore through the attic of a home care business Monday afternoon.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 in the ceiling of a building housing TCP, Inc., in the 8200 block of Tom Drive. Numerous trucks, including one with a large ladder, blocked the street as fire crews dealt with the blaze.

It appeared the building's roof and attic suffered major damage.

