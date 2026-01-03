55°
Firefighters deal with afternoon business blaze Monday

8 years 2 months 4 days ago Monday, October 30 2017 Oct 30, 2017 October 30, 2017 5:55 PM October 30, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A fire tore through the attic of a home care business Monday afternoon.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 in the ceiling of a building housing TCP, Inc., in the 8200 block of Tom Drive.  Numerous trucks, including one with a large ladder, blocked the street as fire crews dealt with the blaze.

It appeared the building's roof and attic suffered major damage.

*********************

