57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters contain house fire at home near Florida Boulevard

2 hours 41 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, January 04 2025 Jan 4, 2025 January 04, 2025 3:28 PM January 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out a house fire at a home near Florida Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said their units arrived at the Leighton Drive fire at 1:49 p.m. and had the fire under control by 2:03 p.m.

Officials said flames were visible from the front bedroom of the house. Though firefighters contained the fire to the bedroom, the rest of the home sustained significant smoke and water damage, totaling $200,000.

Trending News

Investigators said they are still working to determine a cause.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days