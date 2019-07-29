89°
Firefighters called to Tchew's Smokehouse in Prairieville Saturday

1 day 1 hour 1 minute ago Sunday, July 28 2019 Jul 28, 2019 July 28, 2019 11:02 AM July 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Blake Fugler
Photo: Kyle Rome

PRAIRIEVILLE - Tchew's Smokehouse itself was smoking late Saturday night, but firefighters were able to respond quickly and save the restaurant.

According to the restaurant's owner, an out-of-control smoker is to blame. There were no injuries and Prarieville Fire Department was on the scene within 10 minutes, keeping the building from taking any damage.

Tchew's is open for business as usual today.

