Firefighters called to Tchew's Smokehouse in Prairieville overnight
PRAIRIEVILLE - Tchew's Smokehouse itself was smoking late last night, but firefighters were able to respond quickly and save the restaurant.
According to the restaurant's owner, an out-of-control smoker is to blame. There were no injuries and Prarieville Fire Department was on the scene within 10 minutes, keeping the building from taking any damage.
Tchew's is open for business as usual today.
