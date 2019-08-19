Firefighters called after travel trailer catches fire on Livingston Parish roadway

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Crews were called after a travel trailer caught fire in Livingston Parish Monday.

The incident was reported before 12:30 p.m. on Hwy 42 at the Tickfaw River bridge. Fire officials say the driver was towing the trailer when she noticed flames.

The woman "held her composure" and disconnected her truck from the trailer before the fire could spread. The cause of the blaze wasn't provided.

Traffic congestion was reported in the area.