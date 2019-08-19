79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters called after travel trailer catches fire on Livingston Parish roadway

2 hours 55 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 August 19, 2019 1:02 PM August 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Crews were called after a travel trailer caught fire in Livingston Parish Monday.

The incident was reported before 12:30 p.m. on Hwy 42 at the Tickfaw River bridge. Fire officials say the driver was towing the trailer when she noticed flames.

The woman "held her composure" and disconnected her truck from the trailer before the fire could spread. The cause of the blaze wasn't provided.

Traffic congestion was reported in the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days