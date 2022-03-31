Firefighter hurt in Country Club of Louisiana house fire on Hazeltine Drive

ST. GEORGE - Firefighters in St. George are looking into the cause of large house fire early Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out before sunrise on Hazeltine Drive in the Country Club of Louisiana.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries as a result and is being treated at a local hospital.

St. George Fire says, the two alarm fire is now under control. Homeowners got out safely when their smoke alarms went off.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.