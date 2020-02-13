Firefighters battling large house fire on Hwy. 1019

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Denham Springs.

Livingston Fire District 4 responded to 33132 Hwy 1019m, near Amite Church Rd., around 7:30 p.m. to find flames shooting out of the top of the home.

Authorities have not reported any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.