Firefighters battling blaze at storage unit complex along South Harrells Ferry Road; traffic building

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were battling a blaze at a storage unit complex on South Harrells Ferry Road on Sunday morning. 

Details weren't immediately available, but a call directed firefighters to the 11500 block of South Harrells Ferry Road.

Traffic was backed up in the area, which is near the intersection of Interstate 12 and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

A WBRZ reporter is at the scene; check back for updates.

